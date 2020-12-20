https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/reminiscent-old-soviet-union-rep-devin-nunes-compares-joe-bidens-basement-campaign-victory-soviet-agitprop-video/

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today.

Nunes described perfectly what just was perpetrated here in the 2020 US election.

Nunes compared Joe Biden’s stunning and fraudulent win with the former Soviet Union “elections.”

Rep. Devin Nunes: I think the American people now see it too, Maria. You have an election here where just a few counties in the United States of America and the big cities that are all run by Democrats and the left and the state of California which is under one-party control, they essentially elected a guy who ran the first campaign ever out of a basement. So, when you go back in history we don’t have to go back very far. This is very reminiscent of the old Soviet Union where they just take these old decrepit leaders, they put them up there, then they have the people underneath, the Politburo, that would actually run their leaders…

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

