The campaign of President Donald J Trump filed a petition [pdf here] and motion [pdf here] asking for expedited consideration before the U.S. Supreme Court. The substance of the petition is a request to reverse some Pennsylvania Supreme Court decisions.

This is the first direct filing to the U.S. Supreme Court for intervention in the 2020 election and seeks expedited consideration prior to the January 6, 2021, congressional certification of the electoral college vote.

[Campaign Website] “The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud, including (a) prohibiting election officials checking whether signatures on mail ballots are genuine during canvassing on Election Day, (b) eliminating the right of campaigns to challenge mail ballots during canvassing for forged signatures and other irregularities, (c) holding that the rights of campaigns to observe the canvassing of mail ballots only meant that they only were allowed to be ‘in the room’ – in this case, the Philadelphia Convention Center – the size of several football fields, and (d) eliminating the statutory requirements that voters properly sign, address, and date mail ballots.

“The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements. The Campaign also moved for expedited consideration, asking the Supreme Court to order responses by December 23 and a reply by December 24 to allow the U.S. Supreme Court to rule before Congress meets on January 6 to consider the votes of the electoral college.” (link)

This filing today “represents the Campaign’s first independent U.S. Supreme Court filing and seeks relief based on the same Constitutional arguments successfully raised in Bush v. Gore.”

Here is the full petition:

Here is the request for expedited consideration:

