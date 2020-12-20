https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531030-trump-pushes-congress-on-coronavirus-aid-get-it-done

President TrumpDonald TrumpSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Close to 200 organizations allegedly hacked by Russia: cybersecurity firm Trump floated naming Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud investigation: reports MORE in a tweet early Sunday pressed Congress to pass another round of coronavirus relief, calling for “more money in direct payments.”

“Why isn’t Congress giving our people a Stimulus Bill?” he asked.

“It wasn’t their fault, it was the fault of China,” he added. “GET IT DONE, and give them more money in direct payments.”

Why isn’t Congress giving our people a Stimulus Bill? It wasn’t their fault, it was the fault of China. GET IT DONE, and give them more money in direct payments. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

The president’s tweet came shortly after Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers Ocasio-Cortez: I’m ‘not ready’ to be Speaker but Pelosi and Schumer need to go MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) agreed on language to curtail the Federal Reserve’s special lending authorities. That agreement late Saturday set the stage for passage of a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package as early as Sunday.

The coronavirus aid package will include direct stimulus checks between $600 and $700 under a commitment GOP leaders made to Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleySenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers Senate GOP absences snag Trump nominees MORE (R-Mo.) on Friday. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Trump signs bill to keep government open amid relief talks On The Money: Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend | Federal Reserve fight imperils relief talks MORE (I-Vt.) worked with Hawley to include the stimulus checks.

White House aides last week reportedly talked Trump out of asking for as much as $2,000 in direct payments for Americans, fearing it could disrupt negotiations on Capitol Hill. The Washington Post reported that Trump said he wanted payments of “at least” $1,200 and possibly as high as $2,000.

The relief legislation is also expected to include extensions for expiring tax provisions.

Democrats, the White House and Senate Republicans have been negotiating for more than seven months over the size and scope of a new coronavirus relief bill.

