The 2020 election will go down as the most corrupt US election in history.

The US election was corrupted in so many ways.

When you win a record low 17% of counties, lose Black & Hispanic support, lose 18/19 Bellwether Counties, lose Ohio, Florida, & Iowa — and lose 27/27 House “Toss-Ups” — but you shatter the popular vote record❗️ pic.twitter.com/ceBEoVYf8k — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 19, 2020

As reported earlier today by Joe Hoft — Bill Binney, of US Intel fame tweeted out a message yesterday noting that more people voted in the 2020 election nation-wide than were eligible to vote.

(39)With 212Million registered voters and 66.2% voting,140.344 M voted. Now if Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden. These numbers don’t add up to what we are being told. Lies and more Lies!https://t.co/pY3n6DEWzP https://t.co/5FSNfJw992 — Bill Binney, Constitutional Patriot (@Bill_Binney) December 19, 2020

What Binney points out is that according to the Washington Post, 2020 had the highest voter turnout in over a century:

Of course this on its face value implies fraud since no one was excited about voting for Joe Biden, but the WaPo wouldn’t consider going there – not with their far-left extreme bias.

Binney attaches a link to the number of registered voters in the US. We made a copy as of today and added these voters up. When we add up the number of registered voters we obtain 213.8 million registered voters in the US as of this morning.

Using the numbers as of today, which are materially similar to Binney’s, we find a huge issue. If we have 213.8 million registered voters in the US and 66.2% of all voters voted in the 2020 election, that equals 141.5 voters who voted in the 2020 election (Binney shows 140 million which is materially the same).

If President Trump won 74.2 million votes, then that leaves only 67.5 million votes remaining for Biden. This means 13 million duplicate or made up ballots were created and counted for Biden!

This also supports our observations from the start. Biden committed fraud in every imaginable way, but the big steal was in millions of fraudulent votes that were created to steal the election for Biden. MILLIONS!



The result of the 2020 election at a very high level does not add up. This is simple “math!” It is very simple math that even liberals should be able to understand. At a high level, the Biden camp clearly committed fraud.

So far, a total of 155,485,614 ballots were counted in this year’s presidential election.

Donald Trump had 74,216,747

Joe Biden reportedly had 81,268,867

The media and Democrats lied.

If you want to believe the fraudulent numbers then 73% (72.7) of eligible voters cast a ballot in this year’s election.

The last time the US saw anything close to this was in 1900 when the US had a 73.2% turnout!

They want you to believe Basement Joe did this?

These people are pushing lies on the American public!

