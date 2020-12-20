https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/20/watch-kansas-teacher-pranks-her-students-on-zoom-with-a-fart-sound/

Emma Ginder, a third-grade teacher from Topeka, KS, is going viral over this hilarious video she posted to Facebook pranking her class with an, um, fart noise in an effort to “lighten the mood” after the awful year her class has endured.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

She added, “Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8 year old boy.”

Have a watch and enjoy the laughter and joy from her students as they react to the apparent flatulence from one of their classmates:

