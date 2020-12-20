https://noqreport.com/2020/12/20/why-team-trumps-first-scotus-filing-is-much-bigger-than-anyone-realizes/

President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, filed a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court asking them to examine three cases pertaining to the Pennsylvania presidential election. In it, they requested the court overturn three rulings made by the state Supreme Court, claiming they were unconstitutional and affected the rest of the nation. Here’s the press release:

President Trump’s campaign today issued the following statement:

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., President Trump’s campaign committee, today filed a petition for writ of certiorari to the US. Supreme Court to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases which illegally changed Pennsylvania’s mail balloting law immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election in violation of Article II of the United States Constitution and Bush v. Gore. This represents the Campaign’s first independent U.S. Supreme Court filing and seeks relief based on the same Constitutional arguments successfully raised in Bush v. Gore.

“This petition follows a related Pennsylvania case where Justice Alito and two other justices observed ‘the constitutionality of the [Pennsylvania] Supreme Court’s decision [extending the statutory deadline for receipt of mail ballots from 8 pm on election day to 5 pm three days later] … has national importance, and there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution.’

“The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud, including (a) prohibiting election officials checking whether signatures on mail ballots are genuine during canvassing on Election Day, (b) eliminating the right of campaigns to challenge mail ballots during canvassing for forged signatures and other irregularities, (c) holding that the rights of campaigns to observe the canvassing of mail ballots only meant that they only were allowed to be ‘in the room’ – in this case, the Philadelphia Convention Center – the size of several football fields, and (d) eliminating the statutory requirements that voters properly sign, address, and date mail ballots.

“The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements. The Campaign also moved for expedited consideration, asking the Supreme Court to order responses by December 23 and a reply by December 24 to allow the U.S. Supreme Court to rule before Congress meets on January 6 to consider the votes of the electoral college.”

– Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Trump

At first, I was underwhelmed. I’ve always felt the only path to successfully correcting the election results was with a “MOAB” (Mother Of All Bombshells) drop of evidence, most likely through exposure of mass vote manipulation via Dominion Voting Systems. That’s still the case; piecemeal complaints about election protocols will not get the job done. But upon further examination and discussions with legal scholars as well as a former intelligence officer, this filing represents a proper opening shot through which the fabric of the fraudulent election can be unraveled once the MOAB drops.

Giuliani’s team strategically selected Pennsylvania because it’s the venue through which analog voter fraud likely reigned. Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin were alleged victims of voting machine manipulation, but Pennsylvania’s massive burst of votes at the end were likely caused by physical ballot fraud.

It’s conspicuously late; this is the type of filing that one would have expected last week or earlier. The SCOTUS ruling in the Texas lawsuit may have delayed this filing, but then one would expect that it would have been ready to go and filed the following day. It wasn’t. We can read two possible scenarios from this. The first is bad: They were hoping to have the “MOAB” ready to file first and it didn’t come. The second scenario is extremely positive for the Trump campaign: This was held until they had a plan for the bombshell Dominion evidence to be presented.

Last week’s revelation of an ongoing massive hack of multiple government agencies through a vulnerability in SolarWinds Orion software prompted a raid on the company’s Austin headquarters. As I speculated at the time, it is possible that the servers seized had data pertaining to Dominion Voting Systems. This speculation turned to near certainty based on Dominion’s clumsy attempts to hide their connections to SolarWinds. Do the FBI, US Marshals, and/or Texas Rangers have the MOAB secured?

If that’s the case, or if Dominion Voting Systems data has been secured through other means, then both the timing and targets pertaining to Giuliani’s filing are perfect. Technological voter fraud may have played a small role in Pennsylvania, but analog voter fraud is much more likely. In the other contested states, it’s likely reversed with technological voter fraud playing a larger role. Therefore, this filing would be the opening volley in what should be a huge week for the Trump campaign.

Will the Supreme Court give the Trump campaign a win before Christmas? That’s possible. But the underlying agenda of Team Trump seems to be much bigger than this one filing. We should see big things happening this week.

