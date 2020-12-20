https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/another-election-coming-days-georgia-still-mess-players-running-processes/

Why are Georgia Senators willing to move forward with the election in the next few weeks with the same people and processes in charge of the election?



Why are they unwilling to challenge a corrupt system even when their own jobs are at stake?

What is going on?

Georgia is a mess. There was clearly corruption in the 2020 election. President Trump was ahead in Georgia and other swing states at midnight on election night and then hundreds of thousands of votes appeared out of nowhere in Georgia and across the battleground states to steal the election for Joe Biden.

In the State Farm Center in Atlanta ballots were brought out from under tables after all poll observers were sent home for the night. These were run through ballot tabulators two and three times. This was all caught on tape. Yet, have any of these Democrat operatives been questioned or charged with voter fraud?

Absentee ballots were never been compared to signatures. This was a breeding ground for fraud. Georgia’s Governor and Secretary of State are Republicans who have allowed this mess to stand and will not perform adequate recounts of their state elections. The same officials refuse to clean up the fraud in the state.

So why aren’t the Republican Senators requesting the entire election process in Georgia be redone and the November 2020 election be redone?

Attorney @LLinWood urged Georgians to call on Senators @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate, to demand Governor @BrianKempGA to call a special session on the #Georgia legislature before the runoff #election. pic.twitter.com/MG1t9ryZZy — NTD News (@news_ntd) December 3, 2020

According to Newsmax:

The elections board in a Georgia county has rejected attempts to disqualify tens of thousands of voters before two U.S. Senate runoffs. The Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration voted during a short livestreamed meeting Friday to deny a full hearing to two challenges, news outlets report. Both challenges say the board should strike names appearing on both the voter rolls and on a national database of people who have moved.

Things have not changed in two months. What is going on in Georgia?

Why won’t the Senators demand a real election not manipulated by the same people and voting machines that stole the last election away from President Trump?

Are they unwilling to make a stand when their own jobs are at stake?



