YouTube has removed the opening statement from President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jesse Binnall before the Senate Homeland Security hearing on election fraud.

YouTube has said that they will be removing “content alleging widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of a historical U.S. presidential election.”

Binnall tweeted about the censorship on Saturday.

YouTube has decided that my opening statement in the U.S. Seante, given under oath and based upon hard evidence, is too dangerous for you to see; they removed it. To this day, “our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored.” Why is Google so afraid of the truth? #BigBrother — Jesse R. Binnall ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@jbinnall) December 20, 2020

“YouTube has decided that my opening statement in the U.S. [Senate], given under oath and based upon hard evidence, is too dangerous for you to see; they removed it. To this day, ‘our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored.’ Why is Google so afraid of the truth? #BigBrother,” lawyer Jesse Binnall wrote on Twitter.

Another copy of the video was still live on another account.

You can watch it here:

