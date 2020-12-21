https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vaccination-veterans-affairs-va-department-moderna/2020/12/21/id/1002620

The Department of Veterans Affairs will provide coronavirus vaccinations for veterans and healthcare workers at 128 additional facilities this week, Stars and Stripes reported.

Richard Stone, executive in charge of the Veterans Health Administration, said the VA has ordered over 100,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last Friday for emergency use. The VA began administering the Pfizer vaccine at 37 medical centers last week, and will expand that number by 15.

“Having a second COVID-19 vaccine will enable us to reach more facilities and vaccinate more healthcare personnel and veterans in additional parts of the country,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.

There are 113 facilities chosen as locations to administer the vaccine, including hospitals and outpatient clinics, which were selected based on need, according to the VA. The first people to be vaccinated will be the residents and staff members at the VA’s longterm care facilities and spinal cord injury centers, followed by VA employees who treat coronavirus patients, which includes healthcare workers in coronavirus intensive care units and emergency department staff.

