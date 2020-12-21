http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ICT8TzCO5cg/

Fourteen-year-old Paslie Werth harvested a world record 42-point buck in Kansas one day after the opening of the youth deer session.

Fox 8 reports that Werth was hunting in the evening when she saw a massive buck only 25 yards away.

After shooting the buck Werth’s father Kurt said, “When we walked up to him, and we seen how big he really was that night, it was unbelievable how many points he had.”

She shot the buck in early September and following a 60-day drying period, the rack “the rack was officially measured by Boone and Crockett and pulled in a net score of 271 4/8 inches.” It was as the record for the largest non-typical buck ever taken by a female not only in Kansas but in the world.

The previous record buck taken by a female had a rack that was nearly 14 inches smaller than Werth’s buck.

Kurt said of Paslie, “She got her hunter safety card when she was 11 and every year since then, four years in a row, she’s shot a buck, and it’s gotten bigger every year.”

Paslie indicates she got into hunting through shooting sports and credits her father for her shooting skills.

AllOutDoor notes that in addition to representing a world record for a buck taken by a female, Paslie’s buck “is the fifth-largest buck recorded by any hunter by any method in the state of Kansas.”

