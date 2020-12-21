https://www.dailywire.com/news/1619-project-creator-school-choice-arose-to-stymie-integration

On Friday, 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones initiated an exchange in which she mocked someone for pointing out that the complaints she had about disadvantages children of color faced in their school systems could be addressed by offering all students freedom of school choice. Hannah-Jones, whose version of American history in the 1619 project has been roundly criticized by noted historians, responded, “School choice literally came about to stymie integration, but nice try.”

That prompted those who know about American history to push back, slamming Hannah-Jones’ remark as historically inaccurate.

Hannah-Jones precipitated the exchange by tweeting, “All you have to do is talk about is integrating schools to see the truth about how poorly people of every political stripe think of Black children.”

“I think I will never get over how disdainfully people talk about 10, 11-year-old children as lacking talents & gifts & being undeserving of the same educations they absolutely demand for their own children, how we think their academic fates should be determined by the 5th grade,” she continued. “Our society ensures certain children live in segregated, struggling neighborhoods, that they are born into disadvantage, then we send them to schools that reinforce that disadvantage, and then we say because they are disadvantaged they deserve to remain so.”

All you have to do is talk about is integrating schools to see the truth about how poorly people of every political stripe think of Black children. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 18, 2020

Our society ensures certain children live in segregated, struggling neighborhoods, that they are born into disadvantage, then we send them to schools that reinforce that disadvantage, and then we say because they are disadvantaged they deserve to remain so. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 18, 2020

One person responded on Twitter, “School choice would help fix that.”

school choice would help fix that. — Rani ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) December 20, 2020

That prompted Hannah-Jones’ reply: “School choice literally came about to stymie integration, but nice try.”

School choice literally came about to stymie integration, but nice try. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 20, 2020

Hannah-Jones’ assertion elicited others, including Corey DeAngelis, Director of School Choice at Reason Foundation, to offer some to offer her some facts about charter schools and voucher programs:

Dr. Thomas Sowell would like a word. https://t.co/JRq2toCj5U — Andrea Hirvasoja (@oja_andrea) December 21, 2020

Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire all have voucher programs that started in the 1800s. Some segregationists opposed school vouchers because they understood that funding students directly could expand educational opportunities and lead to integration. https://t.co/AIwORXL1rQ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2020

The evidence also suggests today’s private school voucher programs generally lead to integration.pic.twitter.com/dqNQADBauO — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2020

.@PhilWMagness also sets the record straight on the history of school choice in School Choice Myths:https://t.co/eyiy2RK9O2 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2020

Phillip Magness, senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, corrected the record in 2018 in this exchange with Carolina Journal Radio:

Carolina Journal Radio: So this really is something that you hear sometimes from people who oppose vouchers or school choice in general: “Wait a minute; you look back to the 50’s and 60’s and this all started from people who wanted to fight the ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.” Are they correct? Magness: Right. So the issue’s much more complicated than that; vouchers do emerge simultaneously with an upheaval in the school system that takes place in the ’50s and ’60s and integration is part of that, but there are also religious movements that are trying to seek alternatives to public education. But the big story here is the free market side, and that’s Milton Friedman, who is kind of father of the modern voucher movement. So he writes an article in 1955 that sketches out the theory behind vouchers, why competition in schools works, and there’s a footnote in the article that’s often overlooked by the people who make this argument: Friedman is explicit that he is an integrationist, that he is a supporter of integrating the schools and he actually sees vouchers as a means to undermine and defeat and work around segregation, and he even goes on record and says if the choice were only between forced segregation, which is basically the status quo that they had and using government tools to mandate integration he would be unequivocally in the latter category, but he sees vouchers as a better mechanism to bring that about. Carolina Journal Radio: So basically, Friedman, in his article, stands entirely against this narrative that we’ve heard about. Magness: Entirely. Yup.

Complete video of Magness below:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

