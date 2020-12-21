https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/3-rockets-land-green-zone-attack-targeting-u-s-embassy-baghdad/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Iraqi security officials say at least three rockets landed in Baghdad’s Green Zone in an attack reported to be targeting the U.S. Embassy.

The rockets hit a residential complex inside the heavily fortified area, damaging buildings and cars but left no casualties, according to Reuters. The Iraqi military said an “outlaw group” fired the rockets on Sunday, causing sirens to blare from the embassy compound. One official, whose office is inside the Green Zone, said an anti-rocket system diverted one of the rockets.

The attack is the third on U.S. military and diplomatic infrastructure since an October truce that put an end to a year of roadside bomb attacks and rocket launches on foreign installations, according to Arab News, an English newspaper published in Saudi Arabia.

