https://noqreport.com/2020/12/21/a-warning-to-everyone-who-hates-america/

SETTING THE SCENE

I’m going to demonstrate how love for America is now threatened by a superimposed hatred of our country and of ourselves which originates in foreign power palaces. It has penetrated the hearts and minds of many of our fellow Americans. It is a modern-day version of a Trojan Horse which has unleashed an attempt to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States. You need to understand the nature of the existential threat we now face before we lose our country.

MY CREDENTIALS

Before I say what I have to say, I want to tell you who I am, where I came from and why I know what I’m talking about. I am a product of small-town America, born in Northeastern Oklahoma in the late 1940’s, attended Elementary School on the South Oregon Coast in the late 1950’s, therefore having formed my identity as one who loves America from a very early age. I am a citizen of the United States of America and of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation, though I am not an official spokesman for either. Some of my ancestors came from Europe and some of my ancestors were here to meet the boat. So my roots in the soil of this great land run back to time immemorial.

I spent my teenage years in West Los Angeles during the Psychedelic 60’s which were a time of both the so-called Hippie Revolution and civil disobedience during the unpopular Vietnam War. During the turbulent summer of 1968, I was both attending college and working part time at night. So, in that era when we only had television and transistor radios, I did not spend a lot of time following what was going on at the Democrat Convention in Chicago. That was a very turbulent decade that included the assassinations of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, his brother, Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. All these events left an indelible mark not only on American society but also upon my own psyche. There are things which you see that cannot be unseen and that you hear that cannot be unheard. These experiences influence one’s perception of life and of reality for the rest of your time on Earth.

Just before I turned twenty, I began my active-duty in the United States Air Force and spent most of my military time in assignments in the Philippines and Okinawa. After completing College in Southern California, I came to Hawaii and have spent the better portion of my adult life here.

But, the aspect of my experience that I want to focus on here is my 42-year combined military and civilian career serving America. After working for the State of Hawaii for just under a year, I was hired by the U.S. Customs Service as a sworn officer, beginning as a uniformed Customs Inspector in 1979. In 2003, the inspectional side of the U.S. Customs Service was folded into U.S. Customs and Border Protection [CBP]. Our agency went from the Treasury Department to Homeland Security. I remained in uniform, with duty stations here in Hawaii, in Los Angeles and in Washington DC, until 2006. For the final eight years of my federal service, I worked as a Field Analysis Specialist here in Honolulu, reporting directly to our Field Office in San Francisco. I still consider it the best job that Uncle Sam has to offer. I spent that 8 years in civilian clothes working with colleagues not only here in Hawaii and across the United States but also around the world. U.S. Customs is the world’s premier border enforcement agency dating back to 1789. I had the honor of working with both American personnel globally and international counterparts, primarily, but not exclusively, here in the Pacific Basin.

WHAT HAPPENED ON JANUARY 20, 2009?

At that time, I was the CBP Representative at the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which also established the prototype Hawaii State Fusion Center. As such, I was very much involved not only in federal law enforcement, but also local law enforcement here in Hawaii, and a conduit for coordination with foreign colleagues relative to border security and national security issues.

When Barack Hussein Obama II took the oath of office, he began to fulfill his threat to fundamentally transform the United States of America. I observed that both from a professional standpoint and from my own separate personal perspective. I can tell you that in both cases, it was not what I would call a pretty sight. I did separate my personal views from my professional responsibility and have previously documented actions that I took to inform President Obama’s protective detail so they could safeguard him from a specific threat during one of his many vacations here in Hawaii during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

One of the first things that I noticed was that during the Obama-Biden Administration, the ideological underpinning of the jihadi threat posed by Islam was basically censored. The words Islam and Muslim were banned from most analyses and a euphemism was substituted of countering violent extremism. There are many culprits in this censorship. Obama himself. Undoubtedly VP Biden. CIA Director John Brennan, a convert to Islam himself. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. Valerie Jarrett. Susan Rice. The list goes on and on. But the underlying point here is that American law enforcement and intelligence agencies stopped, or were forced to stop, realistically assessing the motivations of our enemies. I am not the only one to tell you this. Take time and read a very detailed treatise on the subject by national security expert Stephen Coughlin which he wrote in 2015 entitled “Catastrophic Failure: Blindfolding America in the Face of Jihad”. It Is by no means an easy read, relying upon Islamic sources themselves to substantiate the ideology.

Suffice it to say in our context today, that it became official U.S. government policy to impose a politically correct template over the legitimate concerns for national security. I retired a year before President Trump took office, so I have no direct knowledge of how things may or may not have changed. However, as we see the operations of the Deep State in so many things today, I think there is a serious need to determine whether such sub rosa censorship still exists.

Two big concerns at this point are the abandonment of four patriotic Americans at Benghazi on September 11, 2012, plus the greater extent of this willful blindness in the face of other threats, particularly that of the Chinese Communist Party. It is only now becoming abundantly obvious how deep the tentacles of the vicious regime in Beijing reach into every facet of American society including our top to bottom governmental infrastructure.

NOT JUST THE WHAT, BUT THE WHY

It is insufficient just to describe the nature of the problem without considering its origin and its solution. I see a lot of that happening today. As one who follows social media closely, focusing on Twitter despite its obvious bias because it is the most real-time system at this juncture, I see those involved in helping to prevent the theft of this recent presidential election who seem to get bogged down in providing infinite details about what has happened without really indicating either how or why this transpired or what we’re going to do about it. You can’t understand one aspect without seeing the bigger picture.

Here is the link to all of my previous articles to provide you some background. I’m not going to reinvent the wheel. Having set the scene about what has brought us to where we are today, my stated intention in this article is to closely examine together how this underlying self-hatred among Americans is the essence of the problem.

THE INTENTIONAL DUMBING DOWN OF AMERICA

It is readily apparent that our Founders did not envision a society of functional illiterates such as exists today. In 1776, the colonies were still very much a frontier environment far separated geographically from Europe. But, those who brought upon this land a new nation were all educated men and women, with a firm grasp of world history and of the various concepts of civil governance. Those who contributed to our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were all deep thinkers. Look around you and tell me how many people you see today that fit easily into that category. Now you see what I’m talking about. A lot more of your friends, co-workers, family and neighbors can tell you which teams are going to be in the college football playoffs than can describe to you exactly why this presidential election is being legitimately contested.

But it isn’t just ignorance or lack of knowledge. It is obviously a deliberate attempt to instill self-loathing among the American populace. Back in the 1950’s, elementary school children were singing patriotic songs and learning about such things as covered wagons, the Pony Express and, where I personally went to school, the Oregon Trail. Yes, it is true that more than 60 years of additional history have taken place since I was at that point of my life. But I think if you check with your children or grandchildren, that’s probably not the core of their curriculum these days. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris advocate allowing 8-year-olds to transgender if they so desire. Such unscientific and politically-motivated curricula are instilled in impressionable youth at least from the time they’re in kindergarten.

One of the most serious attacks upon the values and morals of Americans in 2020 has been the deliberate, coordinated effort to erase our history. You’ve seen the viral videos of statues being toppled. I don’t just mean Confederate Generals such as Robert E. Lee. I mean George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and even Frederick Douglass. In one sense, that is totally insane. Yet on another level, it is an intentional attempt to make each and every one of us into a blank slate upon which can be written anything our Marxist enemies desire.

Our country is what it is. It is The good, the bad and the ugly. I have previously written about issues involving my own Native American heritage. While many indigenous people have made it a personal issue to change athletic team names such as Washington Redskins or Cleveland Indians, right now that is not the highest priority as I see it. I prefer that we recognize that American history has not been totally without blemish and injustices have been done. But, despite our shortfalls, the United States of America is still ~ as of this writing at least ~ the freest nation on the face of the Earth.

But, the American Dream is in serious danger of morphing into a nightmare if the Chinese Communist Party succeeds in stealing this election and installing a puppet regime in the White House. We have already seen how they have seriously limited our liberties despite the 1st Amendment. Under the guise of the CCP Virus, authorities have take away our freedoms, locked us in our own homes, denied us gathering together to worship God, and dictated to us how we shall live. This is unprecedented in American history. But, it all goes back to the hatred that we’re talking about.

Age does not necessarily bring wisdom. Among Native Americans, respect for elders is a very important value. But, Nancy Pelosi is old enough that she actually met President Kennedy when he was in office. Joe Biden is closing in on being an octogenarian. Whatever they were doing during all these decades, it is nothing like what I experienced growing up and loving America. So, it isn’t really just whether you lived through a specific epoch in time which they did and I did, it’s how you understand and relate to those events. Many of my contemporaries became hippies who dropped acid, dropped out, did their own thing and burned out at a very young age. I didn’t go that route. I didn’t protest the war in Vietnam either.

So, despite what I said earlier, I’m not totally blaming Barack Obama for this change in American attitudes. He only institutionalized it and aggravated it. Hatred for America has existed before. During the 1970’s, when I got out of the Air Force and attended a Christian College, we had what was called the Jesus Movement. Young people were beginning to see that the rebellion of the 60’s was counterproductive. It may be that young people today will see that what’s going on in 2020 has also been contrary to their interests.

The biggest problem now though is that this is not just a domestic upheaval, rather it is engineered from abroad to impose a foreign ideology as a template upon our American society. The CCP preys upon weak-minded and greedy Americans who lack introspection and seek only instantaneous gratification. That fits perfectly into this hedonistic age in which we live. Americans have been spoiled by modern technology. Food grows on supermarket shelves and fields no longer have to be tended. Of course they do, but not by most of the ultimate consumers. We just show up and bring a little piece of plastic and walk away with all we need to eat for that day and the foreseeable future.

Since our culture has become so accustomed to having everything handed to us on a silver platter, we have forgotten how hard earned our liberties are and how only the blood of patriots has preserved them over the centuries.

HARD CHOICES

I am very careful when using words such as civil disobedience. Riots, looting and wanton destruction of property are always inexcusable, never justifiable and totally wrong no matter what the rationale. Most of you have already forgotten the name of George Floyd because his unfortunate death in Minneapolis last May was just any excuse for a premeditated attempt to destroy the fabric of American society by instilling hatred of one another. So, that is not what conservatives need to do now. We are not intent on destroying this country in order to save it. That reasoning is always specious.

But mere words are going to be insufficient to get the attention of those who have declared war upon America, from the Chinese Communist Party to their treasonous American co-conspirators. It is becoming apparent with every passing day that many politicians have relied upon foreign assistance in swaying elections in their favor. Many have also received gratuities and bribes. Now is not the time to sort all of that out. That will have to wait till after January 20th because right now the time is short to save America from utter destruction.

Hatred of all things decent and contempt for the indispensability of integrity in government have resulted in the greatest vulnerability that the United States has ever faced in our long history. The enemy is both from without and from within. He may be fluent in Mandarin. He might also speak English with a Georgia drawl.

Democrat President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was 100% wrong to intern Japanese-Americans during World War II. The heroic Hawaii 442nd Go For Broke Infantry Regiment fought valiantly in Europe during World War II to help attain victory for America and our allies against the Axis powers. Many Americans of Asian ancestry today are our strongest patriots. But, some of those born and raised in the heartland are traitors. It has absolutely zero to do with race or ethnicity. It stems both from an underlying hatred of our constitutional republic and a selfish willingness to do whatever is necessary to achieve instantaneous gratification.

This gullibility and susceptibility have been exploited. The regime in Beijing understands America far better then those inside the DC Beltway fathom China and its subtle, almost completely achieved, attack to subjugate America. Bringing this full circle, what we have is an as-yet unidentified controlling force behind the Democrat Party in the United States which has identified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as weak links through whom they can depose incumbent President Donald Trump who absolutely won a landslide victory based upon legal voting on November 3rd. All they needed was two unprincipled figureheads to be the conduit through which all things flow.

PROFESSIONALLY AND PERSONALLY I HAVE WITNESSED THE DEATH OF RUGGED INDIVIDUALISM IN AMERICA

Professionally, patriotic civil servants have had their ranks infiltrated by members of the Deep State with political motivations to oppose legitimate elected authority. I retired nearly six years ago and never saw this. But, reluctant as I have been, it is no longer possible to deny that there are people in all branches of our government, legislative and judicial as well as executive, who do not recognize and follow the policies set forth by our incumbent President and Commander-in-Chief. This has brought us to an unprecedented and definitely undesirable dichotomy and conflict between loyal military personnel and disloyal and untrustworthy civilian agencies corrupted from the very top. I won’t go into considerations at this point of martial law or invoking the Insurrection Act. Suffice it to say that hatred in the hearts of people who have betrayed their oath of office endangers us all and actually threatens our survival as a constitutional republic.

Personally, seeing America on the brink of another civil war absolutely breaks my heart. This will not be a war between the states like the one in the 1860’s. It will be the one in which those of us who love America do whatever is necessary to stop those who hate America from taking away our country and destroying our freedoms.

It is always a bad strategy to outline options for the enemy to try to counteract. We can hope and pray that the U.S. Supreme Court and/or the U.S. Congress will do the right thing. But Joe Biden can never be the legitimate 46th President of the United States because he did not earn 270 electoral votes. Xi Jinping will never becomes a de facto Head of State on the banks of the Potomac.

LISTEN UP

Our national capital and our constitutional form of government are sacrosanct! Whatever extraordinary measures are necessary, American Patriots will defend our homeland and those who hate our country will find their place in hell!

