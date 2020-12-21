https://www.dailywire.com/news/abortion-activist-elizabeth-banks-says-stand-your-ground-laws-are-a-permission-to-kill-people

Actress and outspoken abortion activist Elizabeth Banks recently lamented that “Stand Your Ground” laws are a license to kill.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the “Charlie’s Angels” director said that “Stand Your Ground” laws essentially put neighbors at risk of dying. She cited a childhood experience in which she and her friends would sometimes play hide and seek in their neighbors’ yards.

“Stand Your Ground is BS. We used to play hide and seek all over the neighborhood on summer nights. Intent was to play. We were kids but some of my cousins were big guys,” she began. “There were a few easily-jumped fences in the neighborhood but also houses with no fences at all. A new neighbor moved onto our street. Apparently he mistook us hiding behind trees in his unfenced yard at 9pm for… burglars? Predators?”

“All of a sudden, an arrow was shot into the tree behind which we hid. From a professional bow and arrow. This guy didn’t yell out ‘who’s there’ or ‘get off my property or I’m calling the cops’ or any other question or warning,” she continued. “He just shot at children. He hit the tree so it was seemingly a warning shot. Message received, WE yelled out that we were just playing and could he let us please run away without shooting. Then we ran.”

Banks was reacting to a recently passed bill in Ohio allowing citizens to shoot in self-defense without first attempting to retreat.

“Also sometimes our dog got loose. We would go into yards looking for her. All I can think about when people pretend Stand Your Ground is about anything other than permission to kill people are those moments when I myself stepped onto a neighbor’s property,” Banks added. “Where is the evidence that Stand Your Ground does anything but endanger your neighbors, their dogs, their kids? It helps nobody but people who want justified reasons to use a deadly weapon.”

“If I’d been shot and killed playing hide and seek, would that new neighbor have been able to just shrug his shoulders while living across the street from my grieving parents? With laws like this, probably yes,” she concluded. “I don’t want to live in a world where we fear our neighbors so much that we can’t freely lose a ball/dog/frisbee or cut through somebody’s yard to avoid harassment – all things I have done. What yards did you wander into and why?”

Banks has and continues to be an outspoken advocate for abortion and even chose to lead the Creative Council at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“I believe that women’s equality begins with our fundamental human rights over bodily autonomy. So I feel like this is baseline for female equality in the world, deciding when and with whom to have children,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

Reproductive rights in media is a really important tool for keeping the issues that we are all facing at the forefront,” she added. “As someone who struggled with fertility issues and made embryos, I think there’s such an interesting dialogue to be had about how abortion care is part of a larger package of reproductive care that is also about creating wonderful families and access to family care. It’s all very slippery slope and that’s what we’re trying to get across.”

