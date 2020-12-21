https://www.theblaze.com/news/antonio-sabato-jr-conflix-studios

Antonio Sabato Jr. — an American actor who was blacklisted by Hollywood over his support for President Trump — is teaming up with other conservative entertainment figures to launch a pro-America film studio and make movies that “support our country.”

In an interview with “The Kyle Olson Show” on Saturday, the 48-year-old actor detailed the launch of ConFlix Studios, saying that conservatives in America have been “eagerly waiting” for entertainment that celebrates the country, rather than denigrates it.

“We are patriots who want to keep going and support our country, support our law enforcement, support the history of our country, the Constitution, the flag, our soldiers, and so much more,” he said.

Sabato Jr., who is known for his roles in “Melrose Place,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “General Hospital,” lamented that the entertainment world has “moved away from supporting our country in so many ways,” but that this movement has created a void that his studio hopes to fill.

He wants to produce films that “support our country, support our God, support our flag,” he stated.







Antonio Sabato, Jr. Talks New Conservative Film Studio on The Kyle Olson Show



youtu.be



The film studio, which Sabato Jr. has been working hard to launch since earlier this year, already has its first script. The forthcoming project, “Trailblazers,” is set to feature a host of well-known conservative stars, including Scott Baio, Dean Cain, Kevin Sorbo, and Stacey Dash.

According to IMDB, “Trailblazers” will tell the story of “a band of siblings who were once robbers, thieves and killers of the west, decide to fulfill their father’s dying wish of abandoning their life of crime and pursuing the path of the holy.”

During his interview, Sabato Jr., an evangelical Christian, also said the film is “a Western where God is the protagonist of the story” that portrays “a great family fighting for what is right.”

Sabato Jr. worked as a successful actor for more than 30 years before his support for Trump resulted in the death of his career. In March, the actor detailed how he had to sell his possessions, relocate, and find new work in order to provide for his family after being blacklisted by Hollywood elites.

“It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace,” he told Variety in a phone interview. “It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

