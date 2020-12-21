https://www.dailywire.com/news/actor-comedian-eddie-izzard-im-in-girl-mode-now-this-is-a-little-transition-period

Actor Eddie Izzard, appearing on Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year, “a competition series where artists are challenged to create a portrait of three famous subjects,” as Deadline reported, claimed a “gender-fluid” identity, saying, “I just want to be based in girl mode from now on.”

“I try to do things that I think are interesting,” said Izzard. “This is the first program I’ve asked if I can be ‘she’ and ‘her’ — this is a little transition period.”

Series competitor Curtis Holder asked Izzzard how it felt about switching pronouns to “she/her,” as Breitbart noted, prompting Izzard to reply, “Well, it feels great, because people just assume that … Well, they just know me from before. I’m gender-fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on. … I have boy mode and girl mode. I am kind of gender fluid. I want to express both sides of myself, which has always been there. I am a tomboy and tomgirl kind of person.”

Speaking with the Windy City Times in May 2019, Izzard asserted, “Being LGBT is a knight’s quest. The Arthurian knight’s had a quest where they would be developed as human beings. In the end it’s a journey. That is how I feel being LGBT. It is genetics that we have inside us. I don’t feel it’s a choice. I knew when I was four years old. Being truthful is better than lying. We all know who is lying in this world and I think that will catch up with him. Certain right-wing politicians came up with the idea of using hatred as the building blocks of the future. It’s a ridiculous idea and they tried it in the ’30s. We are not going back to that time!”

The Human Rights Campaign account tweeted, “Thanks for allowing us on this adventure with you Eddie, and for encouraging others to live their life openly and authentically.”

“During a marathon challenge for charity in 2016, Izzard stopped to get a manicure, explaining, ‘Being a transgender guy, I do like my nails and they’ve been knocked about a bit so I’m getting my nails re-done. I use it as a badge of identity. I am a transgender guy. I came out 31 years ago. I’ve got boy genetics and girl genetics,’” Yahoo News reported.

In January 2018, Izzard told WLRN:

If I’m in boy mode, I’m going to look more boyish. Girl mode, I probably look like a boy who’s more in girl mode. I use boy-girl as opposed to man-woman. Man-woman is much heavier, more leadened. We obsess about it. Young boys and young girls — very similar. Older men, older women look very similar. Tigers, we have no idea. If you’re being savaged by a tiger, you would not say, is this a boy tiger or a girl tiger? We’re obsessed about our sexuality — our sexualities. But other animals don’t give a monkeys about it. They will — if they’re a big tiger, they will attack you. They won’t go, is this a man or a woman that I’m attacking? They just go attack.

