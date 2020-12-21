https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/apple-california-covid-19-surge/2020/12/21/id/1002554

All of Apple’s 53 retail stores in California have temporarily closed due to a spike in coronavirus cases, according to the company’s website and confirmed by a spokesperson to USA Today.

“Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

A message on the company’s website pages for its California stores states: “we’re temporarily closing soon, but are currently open for pickup of existing online orders, previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments and previously reserved one-on-one shopping sessions with a Specialist made through Tuesday, December 22.”

California reported over 53,000 new coronavirus cases last Wednesday, a new record that surpassed the previous one set last Sunday by almost 20,000.

