Nikole Hannah-Jones is immensely proud of the 1619 Project, her magnum opus. No matter how many gaping holes get shot through that thing, she stands by it with pride.

So when Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie recently posted this video featuring Reason senior editor Damon Root discussing his book about towering American historical figure and former slave Frederick Douglass and highlighting Douglass’ commitment to the U.S. Constitution:

Hannah-Jones wasn’t about to let those guys get away with getting Frederick Douglass completely wrong:

She’s read far more Frederick Douglass than anyone at Reason. Far more than anyone in America, probably. No, the world!

So don’t you dare try to suggest that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

Unless, of course, you’re someone like Goldwater Institute VP Timothy Sandefur, who not only suggests that Nikole Hannah-Jones doesn’t know what she’s talking about, but demonstrates it conclusively:

That definitely sounds like something Nikole Hannah-Jones would do.

And there’s more still!

Behold:

Cue sad trombone.

Stop! Stop! She’s already dead!

Or maybe she’s only mostly dead:

Guess it’s up to Sandefur to finish her off:

Nice job, Ida Bae.

To be fair, Nikole Hannah-Jones is incapable of introspection and therefore incapable of realizing — or at least admitting — when she’s wrong.

And speaking of further reading …

Oof.

Cleanup in aisle 7!

Please. The pleasure was all ours.

