Attorney General William BarrBill BarrDOJ to announce new criminal charges against Lockerbie bombing suspect: report The post-election is about the soul of the Republican Party Federal inmate set to be executed next month tests positive for COVID-19 MORE on Monday said he saw no reason to tap a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s finances or claims of election fraud.

Barr, speaking at a Justice Department press conference about new charges in the Lockerbie bombing case, did not comment extensively on the Hunter Biden investigation but said it was being handled “appropriately.”

“I think to the extent that there’s an investigation I think that it’s being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department,” Barr, who is leaving office this week, told reporters. “To this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave.”

President Trump Donald TrumpTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Congress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill MORE has reportedly discussed pushing for a special counsel to be appointed to take over the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill Congress to approve .375 billion for border wall in 2021 MORE’s son, which is currently being run out of the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. Hunter Biden acknowledged the existence of the investigation earlier this month. It is said to relate to his foreign work.

In another rebuke to Trump, Barr also said he saw no need to tap a special counsel to investigate claims of fraud in the presidential election. Trump is said to have discussed the possibility of naming Sidney Powell, a proponent of election-related conspiracy theories, as a special counsel to investigate claims of fraud.

“If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate I would name one, but I haven’t and I’m not going to,” Barr told reporters.

The news conference is likely Barr’s last before he steps down from his position at the Justice Department. Barr is slated to leave his post on Wednesday, roughly a month before President-elect Biden will take office.

Trump announced last week that Barr would depart his position early. While Trump maintained that the two had a “very good” relationship, the president had grown angry with Barr after he contradicted Trump’s claims about election fraud.

Barr told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this month that the Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

“I stand by that statement,” Barr told reporters on Monday, referring to the comments he made in the interview.

