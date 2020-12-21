https://www.theepochtimes.com/barr-says-russia-likely-to-blame-for-massive-cyber-attack_3627533.html

Attorney General William Barr said Monday he believes the recent hacking campaign, involving an exploit of SolarWinds Orion network management software, was perpetrated by Russian hackers. Barr was responding to a reporter’s question at a press conference on Monday about whether he agrees with the conclusion that Russians were behind the hack and what kind of a response can be expected on the part of the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the FBI. “From the information I have, I agree with Secretary Pompeo’s assessment—it certainly appears to be the Russians, but I’m not going to discuss it beyond that,” Barr said. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that evidence gathered thus far points to Russians being behind the hack. “I can’t say much more as we’re still unpacking precisely what it is, and I’m sure some of it will remain classified,” Pompeo said on Mark Levin’s radio show. “But suffice …

