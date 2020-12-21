https://newspushed.com/biden-advisers-urge-working-with-china/

Joe Biden’s advisors are urging him to work with China on space exploration. This is despite mounting evidence of Chinese spies hacking and infiltrating the highest levels of American business and politics. President Trump was right when he said, “If Biden wins, China wins.”

Biden will sell us out to China

While President Trump has been tough on China, Joe Biden will surely cuddle up to the brutal Communist regime. The Chinese Communist Party has been responsible for relentless espionage campaigns, intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer, and has become the U.S.’s biggest military and economic rival. Despite that, Biden’s advisors want him to work with the CCP on space projects.

“Trying to exclude them I think is a failing strategy,” Biden’s NASA transition team member Pam Melroy, a former astronaut, told Politico before the election. “It’s very important that we engage.”

Some Republicans are speaking out. Former Rep. Frank Wolf, R-Va., echoed the warnings of working with China in space. “China has taken a lot from the United States,” Wolf told Politico. “China is catching up. We are still ahead of them, but they are catching up. China has more to learn from the U.S. than we have to learn from them. So any cooperation would mean they take from us, not that we take from them.”

Chinese hacking and espionage

Politico interviewed nearly two dozen astronauts, government officials, and space experts about whether there is a fear America could lose its position as the global space leader. Are we aiding the enemy by working with China?

“My concern is not that China is going places, but that our partners are going to China,” ex-NASA administrator and astronaut Charles Bolden told Politico. “We seem to be satisfied to allow them to go off and build their own space station.”

Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria said, “It’s one thing to be willing to share things with a former adversary who is weakened and not in a position to exploit what you’re sharing. I don’t think that’s true with the Chinese. I think we’re very leery about them learning about our technology and putting it to their own uses that might not be in our best interest.”

