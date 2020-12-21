https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/biden-got-fewer-counties-obama-get-votes-ever/

Biden got a record low number of counties in the United States by a supposed “winner” – only 16%.

Trump retweeted this:

Biden won even fewer counties than Obama:

Small crowds.

No enthusiasm.

Fewer counties than Obama.

Yet Biden won?

Something doesn’t add up.

The Gateway Pundit reported previously:

What Binney points out is that according to the Washington Post, 2020 had the highest voter turnout in over a century:

Of course this on its face value implies fraud since no one was excited about voting for Joe Biden, but the WaPo wouldn’t consider going there – not with their far-left extreme bias.

Binney attaches a link to the number of registered voters in the US.  We made a copy as of today and added these voters up.  When we add up the number of registered voters we obtain 213.8 million registered voters in the US as of this morning.

Using the numbers as of today, which are materially similar to Binney’s, we find a huge issue.  If we have 213.8 million registered voters in the US and 66.2% of all voters voted in the 2020 election, that equals 141.5 voters who voted in the 2020 election (Binney shows 140 million which is materially the same).

If President Trump won 74 million votes, then that leaves only 67.5 million votes remaining for Biden.  This means 13 million duplicate or made up ballots were created and counted for Biden!

This also supports our observations from the start.  Biden committed fraud in every imaginable way, but the big steal was in millions of fraudulent votes that were created to steal the election for Biden.  MILLIONS!

The results simply don’t add up.

Biden got fewer counties than Obama.

Are we supposed to believe Biden got the most votes ever?

