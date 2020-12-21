Biden got fewer counties than Obama.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/biden-got-fewer-counties-obama-get-votes-ever/

Biden got a record low number of counties in the United States by a supposed “winner” – only 16%.

Trump retweeted this:

DIIVIDED NATION: America is 50 states.

Minus the states in question Trump won 25, Biden won 16. Those states house 2974 counties.

Even with the “votes in question” Trump won 2496, Biden on 477. Trump won 84% of America, Biden “won” 16%.#PickSixCheatBigJoeDid pic.twitter.com/jvE07q8C91 — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) December 21, 2020

Biden supporters seem to be really losing their minds at how angry they get when you tell them that Biden “won” only 16% of the counties. They get even angry about that, than the fact that they are all supporting a cheater—who’s ok with the cheating.#PickSixCheatBigJoeDid pic.twitter.com/yAauJYWxmk — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) December 21, 2020

Biden won even fewer counties than Obama:

When you win a record low 17% of counties, lose Black & Hispanic support, lose 18/19 Bellwether Counties, lose Ohio, Florida, & Iowa — and lose 27/27 House “Toss-Ups” — but you shatter the popular vote record pic.twitter.com/ceBEoVYf8k — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 19, 2020

Small crowds.

No enthusiasm.

Fewer counties than Obama.

Yet Biden won?

Something doesn’t add up.

The Gateway Pundit reported previously:

(39)With 212Million registered voters and 66.2% voting,140.344 M voted. Now if Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden. These numbers don’t add up to what we are being told. Lies and more Lies!https://t.co/pY3n6DEWzP https://t.co/5FSNfJw992 — Bill Binney, Constitutional Patriot (@Bill_Binney) December 19, 2020

What Binney points out is that according to the Washington Post, 2020 had the highest voter turnout in over a century:

Of course this on its face value implies fraud since no one was excited about voting for Joe Biden, but the WaPo wouldn’t consider going there – not with their far-left extreme bias.

Binney attaches a link to the number of registered voters in the US. We made a copy as of today and added these voters up. When we add up the number of registered voters we obtain 213.8 million registered voters in the US as of this morning.

Using the numbers as of today, which are materially similar to Binney’s, we find a huge issue. If we have 213.8 million registered voters in the US and 66.2% of all voters voted in the 2020 election, that equals 141.5 voters who voted in the 2020 election (Binney shows 140 million which is materially the same).

If President Trump won 74 million votes, then that leaves only 67.5 million votes remaining for Biden. This means 13 million duplicate or made up ballots were created and counted for Biden!

This also supports our observations from the start. Biden committed fraud in every imaginable way, but the big steal was in millions of fraudulent votes that were created to steal the election for Biden. MILLIONS!

The results simply don’t add up.

Biden got fewer counties than Obama.

Are we supposed to believe Biden got the most votes ever?

The post Biden Got Fewer Counties Than Obama — How Did He Get Most Votes Ever? appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

