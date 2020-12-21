https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-says-he-has-not-spoken-about-hunter-biden-investigation-possible?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has not spoken about the topic of an investigation pertaining to his son Hunter Biden with possible attorney general picks.

“And lastly, has the issue of the investigation of your son come up in discussions with your team and with potential candidates about attorney general?” Biden was asked during a press briefing.

“No. No, I guarantee you, I’m gonna do what I said,” Biden responded, saying that the attorney general “is not the president’s lawyer. I will appoint someone who I expect to enforce the law as the law is written, not guided by me,” he said.

When Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden whether he continued to believe that stories from earlier this year regarding Hunter Biden represented Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, Biden responded in the affirmative.

“Yes, yes, yes. God love ya man. You’re a one-horse pony,” Biden said. “I promise you my Justice Department will be totally on its own making its judgments about how they should proceed.”

President Trump has not conceded to Biden in the 2020 election contest.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

