President Trump has tweeted that there is some big news coming out of Pennsylvania over the huge ballot dumps that took place there for Joe Biden.

One such dump saw 570,000 ballots for Joe Biden and just about 3,200 for Trump. Is impossible too strong a word for that?

We do not know specifically what Trump is tweeting about, but it could be about ballots going from Long Island, New York to Pennsylvania.

A USPS driver says he drove 24 gaylords filled with election ballots from Bethpage, New York on Long Island to Harrisburg, Pa.

That would come as an estimated 288,000 votes.

What are the odds that there are 288,000 Pennsylvania residents on Long Island and that they all sent in their ballots on the same day?

Could they now know where those ballots came from or do they have proof of something entirely different? If the latter is the case, the amount of fraud in Pennsylvania would be breathtaking in my humble opinion.

That information is allegedly coming out this week. But, will any court have the cojones to actually rule on the merits, or will they dismiss it on a technicality?

From The Gateway Pundit

* The first driver said that there were 24 gaylords filled with trays of ballots heading for Harrisburg PA on his tractor trailer route on October 21. Colonel Tony Shaffer calculated that this would be between 144,000 – 288,000 ballots. ** These ballots ORIGINATED in Long Island, New York, from the USPS Bethpage New York Logistics & Distribution Center. It’s not conceivable that up to 288,000 ballots of PENNSYLVANIA residents are in Long Island and that they all mailed their ballots on the same day “back home” to Pennsylvania, where they live. (USPS has a “facility clean-out policy” EVERY DAY for election mail.) ** There are other USPS PDCs (Processing and Distribution Centers) in the New York metro area that also send tractor/trailer loads by HCR contractors to Harrisburg. Those PDCs are in Jamaica, NY and Jersey City, NJ so it would be rational to assume that ballots coming out of the five boroughs (the bulk of NYC metro population) would likely go through Jamaica or Jersey City en route to Harrisburg. ** If this volume was kept up for several days, as indicated in the press conference, there would be 750,000 to a million ballots mailed from Long Island, NY by Pennsylvania residents back to Pennsylvania.

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious “spikes” in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: “I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.” “And how much for Trump? Witness: “I think it was a little over 3,200.” *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020

