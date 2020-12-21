https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ag-barr-no-basis-to-appoint-special-counsel-to-investigate-voter-fraud-hunter-biden

Attorney General William Barr will not appoint a special counsel either to investigate President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud or to take up an ongoing federal investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Barr said Monday that he sees no basis to appoint a special counsel in either case, adding that he thought the investigation into Hunter Biden is “being handled responsibly and professionally,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Barr’s comments come days before he is expected to exit his position leading the Department of Justice after submitting his letter of resignation to the president earlier this month. Trump has reportedly considered pushing for a special counsel in both cases, but has yet to make any public call for such a step. In a reported meeting last week, Trump considered pushing for attorney Sindey Powell to be appointed special counsel to investigate claims of widespread voter fraud that tipped the election for Joe Biden.

Last week, Joe Biden, who is expected to be inaugurated as the next president of the United States next month, called the allegations at the heart of an ongoing federal investigation into his son “kind of foul play” being used as a political weapon.

“Case in point, I know you want to be as bipartisan and reach across the aisle, but as much as you don’t want it to happen, you know that the people who want to make hay in Washington are going to try to use your adult son as a cudgel against you,” Biden said in an interview with comedian Stephen Colbert. “How do you feel about that, and what do you have to say to those people?”

“Well, look, we have great confidence in our son,” Biden said. “I am not concerned about any accusations made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play, but look, it is what it is, and he’s a grown man. He is the smartest man I know, I mean, from a pure intellectual capacity.”

On Dec. 14, Trump announced that Barr would be stepping down as attorney general before Christmas to “to spend the holidays with his family.” Trump also tweeted out a copy of Barr’s resignation letter.

“I appreciate the opportunity to update you this afternoon on the Department’s review of the voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued,” Barr wrote in the letter. “At a time when the country is so deeply divided, it is incumbent on all levels of government, and all agencies acting within their purview, to do all we can to assure the integrity of elections and promote public confidence in their outcome.”

“I am greatly honored that you called on me to serve your Administration and the American people once again as Attorney General,” he continued. “I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people. Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance.”

