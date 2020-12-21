https://www.oann.com/britain-stands-by-brexit-transition-period-ending-on-dec-31-pms-spokesman-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britain-stands-by-brexit-transition-period-ending-on-dec-31-pms-spokesman-says



FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

December 21, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will end a transition period with the European Union on Dec. 31, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, after Scotland’s first minister called on the leader to extend it because of complications from the new COVID strain.

“Our position on the transition period is clear … It will end on Dec. 31, that remains our position,” he told reporters.

“We need to ratify any agreement ahead of Jan. 1, which means time is in short supply and that’s why our negotiators continue to work hard.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by James Davey)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

