California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomBirx traveled over Thanksgiving weekend after warning Americans to limit celebrations to household California appeals court order allowing strip clubs to remain open during pandemic California battles skyrocketing coronavirus cases MORE’s (D) office said Sunday that he will reenter quarantine after exposure to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A representative for Newsom said the governor has tested negative but will enter a 10-day quarantine out of an abundance of caution, the Los Angeles Time reported. Several of his staffers also tested negative but will likewise enter 10-day quarantines as a precaution.

“The individual in question came into contact with the Governor and a few other staff members. The Governor tested negative today as did the other staff members,” Newsom’s office said in a statement. “In an abundance of caution, the Governor will begin a ten-day quarantine per state guidelines. The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days and continue to follow state and CDC guidelines. We wish our staff member who tested positive well.”

Most of the state is currently subject to a stay-at-home order as California coronavirus cases increase. Just under 17,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and in the state’s southern region, intensive care unit bed availability hovers around zero percent, according to the Times.

The announcement marks Newsom’s second quarantine in recent months. The governor and members of his family entered quarantine over Thanksgiving after one of his children’s classmates tested positive for the virus. Newsom and all four of his children tested negative for the virus.

A total of 22,675 people have died from the virus in California, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state’s total cases stand at 1.88 million and its testing positivity rate is 6.29 percent.

