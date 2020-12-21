https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/21/chef-covid-lockdowns-are-class-warfare-against-small-local-businesses/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Chef Andrew Gruel joins Host Ben Domenech to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry and the struggle for small businesses to get back on their feet.

“All we hear about today is this outrageous spike in cases, hospitals overflowing, etc. And yet the narrative is still ‘shut down restaurants,’” Gruel said. “We’ve been shut down. We are not the culprit.”

“We see we are getting targeting and effectively scapegoated as the bad guy,” he added.

These government-mandated shutdowns, Gruel said, are clearly favoring big business and hurting small restaurants, chefs, and their staff financially and culturally.

“What’s happening right now is really a class warfare whereby your big business, your campaign donors, your elites are operating in one bubble and then you have all the small business retailers that are being told that they have to shut down,” Gruel said. “Nobody is leading them through this saying, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to get your back’ or ‘Here’s some sort of financial relief.”

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/12/Chef-Gruel-Final.mp3

