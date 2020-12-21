https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/beijing-substantially-involved-in-us-2020-election-china-analyst-says/

According to China analyst Gordon Chang, the communist Chinese government played a huge role in the 2020 election cycle. They started hundreds of thousands of websites to bash President Trump in favor of Joe Biden. Twitter alone took down 174,000 of these fake websites.

Chang who exclusively analyzes what happens in China is an expert but you won’t hear a single Democrat say listen to the experts when it comes to him. He doesn’t fit their narrative and Biden is convinced he is trying to keep his family from getting rich in China. Not even 10% for The Big Guy. That leaves him with no backers from the left.

Chang said:

“We also know that China tried to cause chaos. Large Chinese networks like ‘Spamouflage Dragon’ relentlessly attacked the president on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.”

“We know that the social media platforms have taken down a massive number of fake Chinese accounts. Twitter in June alone took down 174,000 fake accounts, so we know that they were actively involved, and we have a number of indications that it was not to help the president.”

Chang, who has spent decades studying China and the threat they pose not only for the United States but also in the Far East, including Japan. He noted that China also got involved in the primary backing of their employee over Bernie Sanders. There should be no doubt that the Chinese are confidant that they can get over Joe.

From The Epoch Times

VOTE NOW IN OUR 2020 PRESIDENTIAL POLL

According to Trump’s executive order in 2018, the DNI was expected to deliver a report determining “to the maximum extent ascertainable” whether any interference attempts took place, and the nature of such interference, methods used, and who was involved and authorized such efforts. The order also directs the U.S. government to impose automatic sanctions on foreign nations, individuals, and entities found to be involved in trying to interfere in U.S. elections. Amanda Schoch, a DNI spokeswoman, said in a statement last week that “agencies have not finished coordinating on the product.”

Chang said:

“I think there might be some honest disagreements, but the overall trend is that China was substantially involved in our elections. They did this with these malicious disinformation campaigns on the surface, with these troll and bot farm operations below the surface.

“They were involved, and they’ve been involved for a very long time.”

“The danger is clear and present, and we’ve got to act immediately, because we don’t have much time to lose. Xi Jinping doesn’t talk about competing with us in the international system. He is floating these ideas that China has the mandate of heaven over all under heaven, and China actually acts like emperors of old, who believe that they’re the only sovereigns in the world, which means essentially that Americans are just subservient—we don’t have a country, we don’t have sovereignty.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

