On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) responded to questions on whether he thinks Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should leave the House Intelligence Committee by stating that he’s “not going to pass judgment on what Swalwell should or should not do when I have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked [relevant exchange begins around 5:50] if Swalwell should leave the House Intelligence Committee “until we get to the bottom of these alleged ties to this Chinese spy?”

Clyburn answered, “I don’t know about the committee. But I know that this president has some ties to Putin. He has some ties to Russia. This president is so deferential to Russia until –.”

Cavuto then cut in to reiterate his question about Swalwell.

Clyburn responded, “I have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about. You’re talking about appearances. Just because somebody said something doesn’t make it so. What — how many lies has this president told? And a lot of his minions are just making stuff up.”

Cavuto then cut in to ask Clyburn if he thinks Swalwell should stay on the committee until something is proven one way or the other.

Clyburn stated, “Allegations are allegations. I have no idea what you’re talking about. And so, I’m not going to pass judgment on what Swalwell should or should not do when I have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about. I took the president at his word. And when the president says he believes Putin over his own intelligence people, I’m taking him at his word. If Swalwell would tell me he believes Chinese over our intelligence people, I would say the same thing about him.”

