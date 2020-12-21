https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-ana-navarro-suggests-who-gets-vaccines-first-should-be-based-in-part-on-political-history-if-they-are-a-politician

CNN’s Ana Navarro suggested on Monday, while talking about a U.S. Senator, that a person’s political history should be a factor in determining who gets priority when it comes to getting vaccinated.

Navarro made the remarks during a segment where she ranted about Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) getting the vaccine but failed to mention that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who is the youngest member of Congress, was also vaccinated. CNN opinion host Brooke Baldwin also failed to acknowledge that Ocasio-Cortez was vaccinated as she feigned outrage over Rubio getting the vaccine.

“There is something that really gets stuck in my craw and other people’s craw at the idea that people who have been enabling Donald Trump downplaying the COVID virus, calling it a hoax, who have attended, spoken at, encouraged, promoted, participated in so many of his reckless rallies where people have been packed like sardines and have spoken at these rallies knowing people are there maskless, who have attended super spreader events at the White House like we’ve seen so many people get infected with COVID at them,” Navarro ranted, “and then and then after they’ve been selfish, after they’ve been reckless, after they’ve been servile to Donald Trump, then they get to jump the line and go in front of people who are in nursing homes and go in front of people who have been risking their lives for 10 months to keep others safe like medical workers.”

“They get to go in front of people who are on dialysis and who are on chemo? Give me a damn break. Give me a break,” she continued. “That is just so immoral and compare that or contrast that to Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, who said, ‘I am not going to be getting this vaccine until the medical workers and the elderly in my state do. That is leadership. That is leadership. And that’s what I would hope for, particularly from a Senator who’s 50 years old and healthy.”

WATCH:

Ana Navarro says it’s “immoral” for people who have enabled “Donald Trump downplaying the Covid virus, calling it a hoax, who have attended… participated, in so many of his reckless rallies” to receive a Covid-19 vaccine before frontline workers and vulnerable populations. pic.twitter.com/srDeqe4Rh7 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 21, 2020

