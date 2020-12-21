https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/21/congress-is-broken-aoc-says-she-will-get-in-trouble-but-slams-congress-for-rushing-vote-on-2-5-trillion-spending-bill-ted-cruz-assist/

Would someone pretty please do us a solid and check to see if Hell has frozen over because this editor actually agrees with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

RIGHT?

Seems she doesn’t feel it’s appropriate for them to vote on a massive spending bill without being able to read it first. Gosh, that sounds like common sense, eh?

Congress is expected to vote on the second largest bill in US history *today* – $2.5 trillion – and as of about 1pm, members don’t even have the legislative text of it yet. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2020

Wow.

AOC making sense. IT’S A SIGN OF THE APOCALYPSE.

She continued.

It’s not good enough to hear about what’s in the bill. Members of Congress need to see & read the bills we are expected to vote on. I know it’s “controversial” & I get in trouble for sharing things like this, but the people of this country deserve to know. They deserve better. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2020

Now who will she get in trouble with?

Would that be Nancy Pelosi?

Ted Cruz actually agrees with her …

.@AOC is right. It’s ABSURD to have a $2.5 trillion spending bill negotiated in secret and then—hours later—demand an up-or-down vote on a bill nobody has had time to read. #CongressIsBroken https://t.co/EQp8BfRBHj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 21, 2020

Yup, Hell has totally frozen over.

What is happening here?

Heh.

Never thought we’d say this but AOC is correct pic.twitter.com/xHQgKkuxpe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 21, 2020

We deserve better.

Crazy coming from AOC of all people.

Listen up, Nancy.

***

