https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/21/congress-is-broken-aoc-says-she-will-get-in-trouble-but-slams-congress-for-rushing-vote-on-2-5-trillion-spending-bill-ted-cruz-assist/

Would someone pretty please do us a solid and check to see if Hell has frozen over because this editor actually agrees with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

RIGHT?

Seems she doesn’t feel it’s appropriate for them to vote on a massive spending bill without being able to read it first. Gosh, that sounds like common sense, eh?

Wow.

AOC making sense. IT’S A SIGN OF THE APOCALYPSE.

She continued.

Now who will she get in trouble with?

Would that be Nancy Pelosi?

Ted Cruz actually agrees with her …

Yup, Hell has totally frozen over.

What is happening here?

Heh.

We deserve better.

Crazy coming from AOC of all people.

Listen up, Nancy.

***

Related:

‘Ho-ly CRAP!’ Thread filled with screenshots of ‘rules for thee but not for me’ politicians flaunting COVID regulations will INFURIATE you

‘Literally NO’: Nikole Hannah-Jones claims school choice ‘literally stymies integration’ and HOOBOY look at that ratio

Doesn’t add up? Thread filled with COVID data and receipts casts SERIOUS doubt over masks that have become a ‘religion’ to some

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...