Members of Congress finally released the final text of the $2.3 trillion in government spending bill Monday afternoon.

The full text of the bill, released shortly before 2:00 p.m., is 5,593 pages long.

The House is expected to vote on the bill on Monday night, followed by a Senate vote.

The delay of the final bill text release was blamed on a computer error.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) told Capitol Hill reporters that they were experiencing difficulties getting the massive multi-part bill combined into one file and uploaded to the Internet.

“I think it’s a huge project, bigger than anything we’ve done in time. I’ve been here,” he said. “And unfortunately, it’s bad time to computer glitch.”

The bill includes a $1.4 trillion government spending bill, with $900 billion tacked on for coronavirus relief. Funding for the government is scheduled to expire at midnight.

It is expected to extend unemployment benefits at $300 a week and provide $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making $150,000 per year.

