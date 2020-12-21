https://100percentfedup.com/congressman-elect-cawthorn-announces-he-will-challenge-electoral-college-votes/

Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn just announced he will challenge electoral college votes. He’s the fourth Republican to make the announcement. Rep. Matt Gaetz just announced yesterday along with Mo Brooks and Tommy Tuberville (see below).

Video below of Rep. Cawthorn announcing his intent:

“The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic. Attempts to subvert the Constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us.”

Watch Representative-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) say he will contest the 2020 election on Jan. 6: pic.twitter.com/fY6wJYuCYp — The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2020

Gaetz announced his position along with Tommy Tuberville and Mo Brooks:

Matt Gaetz Announces Plan To Object To Electoral College Votes: “I am Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare!” [VIDEO]Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) plans to challenge the electoral college votes on January 6 during the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

During his speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, FL, Gaetz told the crowd, “My name’s Matt Gaetz, I’m a Florida man, a Florida Congressman, and I am Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare! Gaetz also told the crowd that he plans to join the “fighters in the Congress” and that they’ll be objecting to “electors from states that didn’t run clean elections.”

Watch:

The Gateway Pundit – Gaetz joins Rep. Mo Brooks, who previously announced that he will be objecting to the electoral college votes. Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville is also said to be joining the effort.

“I had a chance to speak to coach Tuberville just moments ago, and he says we are done running plays from the establishment’s losing playbook, and it’s time to fight,” Gaetz said.

“Now coach Tubervillve went for it a lot on fourth down when he was coaching at Auburn. They called him the Mississippi riverboat gambler. The odds may be tough, it may be fourth and long but we’re going for it on January 6.”

The Epoch Times explains, “objections during the joint session must be made in writing by at least one House member and senator. If the objection meets requirements, the joint session pauses, and each house withdraws to their own chamber to debate the question for a maximum of two hours. The House and Senate will then vote separately to accept or reject the objection, which requires a majority vote from both chambers.”

“If one chamber accepts and the other rejects, then according to federal law the ‘the votes of the electors whose appointment shall have been certified by the executive of the State, under the seal thereof, shall be counted.’”

