In an article for The Hill titled, For NY Times, no news is fit to print about Rep. Swalwell and a spy, Joe Concha writes that it is obviously worthy of coverage.

“…Swalwell’s interaction with the alleged spy known as Fang Fang included, according to Axios, Fang placing an intern in Swalwell’s office and helping to fundraise for his 2014 reelection campaign. In 2015, the FBI provided Swalwell a “defensive briefing” to warn him of the threat she appeared to pose. ”

The NY Times doesn’t believe it’s important to make note of the fact that Swalwell probably slept with a Chinese spy for years. This is a spy who bundled for him to get him into higher office. She put at least one intern in his office.

According to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, after he was briefed on the situation, he said no one could walk out of that room and leave Eric Swalwell on the intelligence committee.

But the NY Times sees no value in printing the story?

Concha concludes his article:

In the end, the best bet is that Swalwell will do what is increasingly a popular strategy when Democratic public figures find themselves in trouble: Briefly address the issue with a friendly outlet, then hope a chaotic news cycle washes away the story as it gets ignored by enough outlets — and move on.

Nice deal, if you can get it.

The Grey Lady is a pure CCP-style propaganda outfit.

