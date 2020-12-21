https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/crenshaw-china-biden-democrats/2020/12/21/id/1002512

China is “all about lying to the world” and must be held accountable for both the spread of coronavirus and for its attacks on the United States economy, but Democrats including President-elect Joe Biden do not take the threat seriously, Rep. Dan Crenshaw said Monday.

“(Let’s not) forget that they stopped domestic travel within China to curb the spread of the virus, but they wouldn’t stop international travel,” the Texas Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “They are all about lying to the world, and we had to make guesses as a result. Luckily, President (Donald) Trump did. “

Biden called Trump’s move to limit all travel from China on Jan. 31 xenophobic, and has said in the past “‘China is not going to eat our lunch, man,'” said Crenshaw. “They don’t take this seriously. That’s actually my biggest worry. Those of us who are actually paying attention know very well what the Chinese’s intentions are.”

He added that the foreign policy consensus from a couple of decades ago, when it was thought that China would rise as a partner with the United States, is “totally over. It’s not true.”

Crenshaw added that he has a bill that will allow the United States to change the Foreign Securities Act, which will allow private actors to sue China for damages from coronavirus, and he supports another bill that does the same thing for cybersecurity attacks to pursue actors such as Russia and China

He added that moves to boost U.S. innovation, such as adding money in the newest coronavirus relief bill for extensions for rural broadband buildout, will also help to fight back against China.

“That includes laying down fiber optic cable; that means 5G,” he said. “That’s how we compete with the Chinese. We do everything better than they do.”

Crenshaw also, while talking about the new bill, acknowledged it doesn’t include everything that he wants, but he’ll still vote for it.

He said it also “drives me crazy” that the bill could have been finalized months ago, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats who “enable her” didn’t want to give Trump a win before the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

