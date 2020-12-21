https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/cringe-kamala-harris-channels-hillary-clinton-musters-fake-accent-campaigning-georgia-video/

Kamala Harris channeled Hillary Clinton and mustered a fake southern accent while campaigning in Georgia on Monday.

Harris campaigned for the two Marxists running in the twin senate runoff in Georgia.

Ossoff and Warnock are dangerous radicals and Georgians do not support them, however the corrupt Democrat machine is going for the steal.

The Democrats are openly bragging about stealing the two Georgia senate seats with help from RINO traitors Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger.

What is with Kamala’s southern accent? Everything about this woman is fake.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris trying out some sort of Southern drawl while campaigning in Columbus, Ga. pic.twitter.com/nxI6WiDRgJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

