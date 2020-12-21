https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/cuomo-orders-santa-wear-covid-mask-delivering-christmas-presents/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday that he is granting Santa Claus a waiver of the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine so he can deliver Christmas presents to children, but Cuomo is ordering Santa to wear a mask. Cuomo made the announcement with a dour countenance that had all the charm of a Soviet commissar. Not even a trace of a smile crossed his dark visage in making what should have been a joyous message.

Cuomo posted a graphic image of Santa with a mask drawn over his face.

Does Cuomo understand what he is doing to children by making it seem like Santa is a super-spreader of the COVID-19 China coronavirus? Will the kids feel afraid to leave milk and cookies for Santa because he might take his mask off in their home to have a snack, thereby infecting and maybe killing their family? The arrogance of Democrats knows no bounds.

SANTA COVID NEWS: Governor Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health has granted Santa Claus a waiver to travel to New York for Christmas. While @HealthNYGov has granted the waiver, Santa will be required to wear a mask this year pic.twitter.com/4nri7C4xnC — Eric M. Strauss (@ericMstrauss) December 21, 2020

BTW, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently told children he went to the North Pole and personally vaccinated Santa against the COVID so they have nothing to worry about. Fauci did not say that Santa would have to wear a mask.

Dr. Fauci says on CNN’s Sesame Street special that he personally went up to the North Pole and “vaccinated Santa Claus myself” and Santa is “good to go” for Christmas this year. pic.twitter.com/RMsmChVJ0A — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) December 19, 2020

These power-mad libs need to get their stories straight–for the children.

