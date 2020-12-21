https://www.oann.com/danske-bank-shares-up-after-u-s-treasury-drops-investigation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=danske-bank-shares-up-after-u-s-treasury-drops-investigation

December 21, 2020

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shares in Danske Bank rose 3% in early trade on Monday after it said on Saturday that it is no longer under investigation by the U.S. Department of Treasury for alleged money-laundering in its Estonia branch.

Danske Bank is still being investigated by other authorities in the United States, France and Denmark.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

