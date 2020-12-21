https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/davos-2021-feature-great-reset-capitalism/

The “Great Reset” initiative to “reform” free enterprise and the world’s democratic systems promoted by globalists as a response to the coronavirus pandemic will be featured at a World Economic Forum event in January that will serve as a run-up to its annual Davos meeting of the world’s most influential business and political leaders.

“The time to rebuild trust and to make crucial choices is fast approaching as the need to reset priorities and the urgency to reform systems grow stronger around the world,” WEF said in a preview.

The virtual series, called “The Great Reset Dialogues,” is scheduled for Jan. 25-29, which is when the annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, originally was to take place. The Davos invitation-only event has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date in “early summer.”

The dialogues in January, a joint initiative of WEF and Prince Charles, will feature “various key stakeholders” discussing the “core dimensions” of the “Great Reset.”

In June, Klaus Schwab, WEF’s founder and executive chairman, presented the “Great Reset” plan. He wrote that the COVID-19 lockdowns “may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying,” warning a “sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s.”

“To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions,” Klaus said at the time.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” he said.

The United States, however, has acheived the “V-shaped recovery” in Gross Domestic Product promised by President Trump, with a record 33.1% GDP increase in the third quarter, at an annualized rate, after a 32.8% dive in the second.

But WEF said in December the need in a post-coronavirus world for “global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the Great Reset” has never been greater.

‘Unique window of opportunity’

On its “Great Reset” webpage, WEF states that as the world enters a “unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons.”

“Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: Right now, under cover of the coronavirus pandemic, global elites including many right here in the U.S. are actively engaged in trying to usher in a completely new world system they call the “Great Reset.” That’s the topic of the sensational new issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREAT RESET: How American and global elites are leveraging COVID to socialize the world.”

Kerry: Biden will propel ‘Great Reset’

Last month, WND reported, former Secretary of State John Kerry and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a Joe Biden presidency would help propel the “Great Reset” plan.

“The notion of a reset is more important than ever before,” Kerry said in a World Economic Forum panel. “I personally believe … we’re at the dawn of an extremely exciting time.”

Kerry said Biden is ready to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, which would help drive the “Great Reset.” But rejoining Paris is “not enough,” Kerry said.

“The Biden administration will focus on every sector of the American economy,” he said. “There will be a 2035 goal to achieve net neutrality with respect to power and production.

Kerry said the U.S. is “ready to come back in and help to lead and raise the ambition in Glasgow to accelerate this incredible capacity for a transformation in the private sector.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House coronavirus adviser, has called for “radical changes” in the “infrastructures of human existence” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He made the statement in an article the scientific journal Cell.

At a conference at Yale University in October, Fauci was asked when the nation could go back to normal. He said Americans won’t be wearing masks “forever” but probably would need to continue with masks and social distancing measures through 2021.

We can’t just go “wherever we want,” he said.

Fauci said the United States needed to increase “international engagement.”

‘The final garrison’

Meanwhile, Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former papal ambassador to the United States, warned President Trump in October that he is “the final garrison” against the “Great Reset.”

In an open letter to Trump, the archbishop said globalists are creating a “health dictatorship” to combat the virus, threatening the sovereignty of nations and religious freedom.

Last week, Cardinal Raymond Burke called the “Great Reset” an attempt to manipulate “citizens and nations through ignorance and fear” as Marxist materialism takes hold in the United States, Newsmax reported.

Burke, the former archbishop of St. Louis and now a member of the highest judicial authority in the Roman Catholic Church, said in a homily Dec. 12 that the “worldwide spread of Marxist materialism … now seems to seize the governing power over our nation.”

Vigano wrote a letter to Trump in May warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was being used to usher in a “world government” stripping people of their freedoms. In a letter in June, he encouraged Trump in his fight against the “Deep State.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@wndnewscenter.org.

The post Davos 2021 to feature 'Great Reset' of capitalism appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

