The liberal media just can’t shake its ultimate fantasy: the vision of President Trump being literally dragged out of the White House.

CNN’s New Day was in deep-fret mode this morning, with hosts and guests feeding each other’s fears about President Trump potentially refusing to leave office. Why can’t they just cover what happened yesterday, instead of always imagining the lurid worst about tomorrow?

Substitute co-host Erica Hill ratcheted up the paranoia, saying:

“He’s increasingly desperate. It’s clear . . . When does that desperation really become dangerous, if it hasn’t already?”

Anna Palmer, for the moment still a senior Washington correspondent for Politico, was only too happy to take the hint:

“That’s the question everyone’s asking. No one knows what his end game is. No one knows when or if he could make a decision that could have really big ramifications in terms of, you know, people having to step in.”

Co-host John Berman wanted to let everyone know he was on board with the darkest fears being peddled, ominously intoning at the end, “30 days is a long time.”

Note Palmer’s claim that “everyone’s asking” if President Trump has already become “dangerous.” Undoubtedly true—in the liberal-media bubble within which she operates. But they can’t imagine that not “everyone” shares their unglued take on the next few weeks. Note too that Palmer is also editorial director of a Politico platform called “Women Rule.” No agenda there!

When it comes to liberal-media fantasies about President Trump being forcefully ejected, it could be hard to top the one spun last month by Tiffany Cross. Guest-hosting Joy Reid’s weekend-morning show on MSNBC, Cross dreamed of the president: “dragged out on the White House lawn like a 1980s episode of ‘Cops.'” MSNBC predictably rewarded Cross for her excess with her own show in Reid’s former slot.

In this NewsBuster’s opinion, President Trump would have been better advised not to have invited Michael Flynn or Sidney Powell into the White House over the weekend. But the president has said nothing to contradict his unequivocal statement that “certainly I will leave” if the Electoral College elects Biden. The first step in that process has already happened. The second step will occur, notwithstanding potential challenges by Mo Brooks and Tommy Tuberville, on January 6th. Joe Biden is overwhelmingly likely to be inaugurated on January 20th. For the sake of truth, and to avoid unnecessarily stirring passions, the liberal media should cool its fear-mongering.

CNN’s suggestion that President Trump is “dangerous,” and the Politico reporter’s fantasy about being having to “step in” to stop him was sponsored in part by Audi and Zales. Contact them at the Conservatives Fight Back links to let them know what you think of their sponsorship of this kind of fear-mongering.

6:33 am ET ERICA HILL: I mean, he’s increasingly desperate. It’s clear. For an election that we know he lost. But Anna, I think that desperation, 30 days, as you say, is a long time. A lot can happen. So the question is, when does that desperation really become dangerous, if it hasn’t already? ANNA PALMER: I think that’s the question everyone’s asking. No one knows what his end game is. No one knows when or if he could make a decision that could have really big ramifications in terms of, you know, people having to step in. You already have started to see that on some of his staff saying, no, this is not what we’re going to be doing. But I do think 30 days is a very long time. The president has a lot of different exit ramps, but he has nothing on his public schedule again today. He’s sitting there in the White House, ruminating over his loss. The fact that the people that are closest to him, he’s really only talking to those folks who are kind of bolstering his conspiracy theories now. And the question is, what happens next, right? And I just don’t think we know what that end game is. JOHN BERMAN: Thirty days is a long time.

