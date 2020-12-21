https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-love-to-put-out-fires-with-money-what-happens-when-it-runs-out

Days before Christmas, Congressional leaders finally reached a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. The legislation is expected to be passed by the House and Senate today, with leading Democrats celebrating their supposed success in delivering aid to the American people.

Taking to Twitter, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer boasted of various components in the relief bill, including “more than $4 billion in relief” for New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

I fought for mass transit in this #COVIDrelief bill for riders and workers I’m proud we succeeded for transit systems across America I’m proud to deliver more than $4 billion in relief for @MTA Thank you to all of the riders and workers who stood together to make this possible — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 21, 2020

Schumer’s counterpart in the House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also celebrated the Democrats’ role in the “emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package,” saying that “Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans.”

This careful accusatory language was not used accidentally. Let’s not forget that Nancy Pelosi, who is celebrating her delivery of a $900 billion deal, rejected a whopping $1.8 trillion offer from the White House just two months ago. When asked by a CNN reporter on Sunday why Pelosi is now accepting a smaller stimulus than the one she rejected, she “repeatedly refused to answer.”

The reason? Democrats have been playing politics with people’s lives since March. Before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Pelosi and her comrades were telling people to “come to Chinatown,” and that Trump’s closure of air travel from China was “xenophobic.” The priority was not the virus, it was using Trump’s perceived actions against him.

When it became clear that the pandemic was a threat, the messaging pivoted to present Trump as the individual solely responsible for any delay in COVID relief. As they offered Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the solution to every COVID-19 death — with Biden saying that without Trump, every victim of COVID-19 would have survived — the priority was not the virus, it was using Trump’s perceived inaction against him.

Until Biden won there was no incentive for Democrats to provide aid to Americans, which was sadly unsurprising, given that they were willing to see American cities burn to the ground if it helped them defeat Trump. In the context of this strategy, a global pandemic answered even their darkest prayers.

Now that Trump will be replaced by Biden, Democrat priorities have shifted yet again to using the pandemic and this relief bill to reward themselves for their disgusting behavior.

Yes, much of this package is important, such as boosting unemployment benefits, relief for small businesses, and rental assistance. However, other parts are simply absurd items from the Party wishlist. The Democrats have made it clear, whether through riots or pandemics, that they are willing to hold the American people hostage in return for what they want. Why would they stop if we continue to give in to their demands?

Take the issue of “stimulus checks,” where those making $75,000 or less per year will receive a direct cash payment of $600, with payments tapering off for higher earners. Yes, many people desperately need assistance. However, many people do not. For example, why should those whose income has been unaffected receive money? More specifically, our money?

Blindly spraying money across the country is among the most literal examples of buying people’s silence witnessed in modern times. Who cares that money doesn’t grow on trees, or that this money is being borrowed from our futures, or that there are additional administrative costs to sending this money which are ignored as they fade into the ether of bureaucracy. And let’s not even begin to question why Americans across the country are bailing out the Democrats in blue cities, such as giving New York City $4 billion to throw on the dumpster fire that is the ever-failing MTA.

The fact that Democrats held the country hostage for months as they drove their political candidate to electoral victory says a lot about their character. However, this is nothing new, and much like a spoiled child, how can we expect them to change unless we make it so? After all, it was the Republicans who failed to show the American people who the Democrats truly are. It was the Republicans who allowed ridiculous and wasteful payouts to be included in another massive omnibus package. And it was the Republicans who are rewarding the Democrats for holding a gun to the country’s head.

Unless we demand change, we will only continue to witness our elected officials — whether on the Left or Right — try to extinguish the social or political fires they created not with water, but with cash.

When the money runs out, what will we do then?

Ian Haworth is host of The Ian Haworth Show and The Truth in 60 Seconds. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

