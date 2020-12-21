https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/democrats-stimulus-bill-gives-600-suffering-americans-sends-2-billion-africa-asia/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care about middle class Americans who are suffering because of authoritarian Covid lockdown orders.

After months of stonewalling and playing politics, Pelosi finally agreed to a Covid relief bill that is expected to pass today.

Congress FINALLY agreed to hand out a $600 dollar check to every American after they ruined the economy and millions of lives.

The Covid stimulus bill is so big that it had to be wheeled across the halls of Congress.

Folks! The bill is on the move! pic.twitter.com/AYTztVZaYA — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 21, 2020

Lawmakers aren’t even reading the bill before voting on nearly $1 trillion dollars of spending.

Americans are only getting $600 so where is the rest of the money going?

$135 million to Burma

$85.5 million to Cambodia

$1.4 billion for “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act”

$130 million to Nepal

$700 million to Sudan

$250 million in Palestinian aid

$25 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan.

Another $40 million was set aside for the Kennedy Center.

President Trump in October said he would sign a stand alone bill for $1200 stimulus checks but lawmakers refused to work with him and now we know why.

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

