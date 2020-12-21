https://neonnettle.com/news/13657-nunes-fbi-was-lying-to-congress-somebody-needs-to-pay-a-price-for-it-

FBI failed to open an investigation due to the actions of George Papadopoulos

© press

The FBI used Papadopoulos as grounds for counterintelligence investigations relating to Trump-Russian connections

Ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), said the text messages from disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok exposed how the FBI failed to open an investigation due to the actions of George Papadopoulos.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Nunes reiterated that the FBI was “lying to Congress.”

The FBI used Papadopoulos as grounds for counterintelligence investigations relating to Trump-Russian connections, otherwise known as Crossfire Hurricane.

Nunes asserted that Papadopoulos was a “phony target,” which wasn’t revealed in Congress’s testimony.

“Look, I think, overall here, these are kind of the text messages that we have all been waiting for, that we knew probably existed, that give the hard evidence that our investigation really needed several years ago,” Nunes said.

© press

Nunes asserted that Papadopoulos was a ‘phony target,’ which wasn’t revealed in Congress’s testimony.

“So, I have made the statement on your show and many others publicly over the last few years that we know the FBI was lying to Congress, because we knew that they did not open this investigation because of Papadopoulos, and then they opened it on July 31.”

“That was always nonsense. There was plenty of evidence of that.”

WATCH:







“And, here, we have a text message that was clearly relevant to our investigation that they hid from us,” he continued.

“And look, I would also say it’s now clear that Papadopoulos was so mistreated, it’s just so unbelievable.”

© press

‘They’re making fun of Papadopoulos. This is really, really bad, and somebody needs to pay a price for it’

“I mean, they’re actually — this — the FBI and DOJ in this country ought to be ashamed of themselves, mocking a target that they knew was a phony target,” he added.

“They’re making fun of Papadopoulos. This is really, really bad, and somebody needs to pay a price for it.”

Earlier this year, Neon Nettle reported the Senate Homeland Security Committee subpoenaed the FBI demanding all records relating to the Bureau’s “Crossfire Hurricane” anti-Trump/Russia probe.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has been subpoenaed as part of the Senate’s broad review into the origins of the Russia investigation – the Obama administration’s campaign to investigate and undermine President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) issued the first subpoena as part of the panel’s review to Wray, demanding the FBI chief provides “all records related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

