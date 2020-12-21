https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/21/does-anybody-believe-nancy-pelosis-claim-about-what-people-say-around-here-sometimes-regarding-faith-and-science/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemingly sets new shamelessness records each and every day, and now she’s passing along claims about what “people say around here sometimes” that we seriously doubt are said around there sometimes:

Straw man alert!

Pelosi would very much like people to think “science” is whatever she says it is on any given day.

And is the idea of herd immunity really “quackery” as Pelosi called it?

