Since masks and mask mandates are fairly controversial topics these days we will post this thread here without too mich comment and let you, dear reader, decide for yourself if the science and math add up.

Take a look:

So cases increased with the mask mandate.

Alrighty.

Keep going.

That’s what we said.

Funny how cases increased even with the mandates in place.

Maybe consider a virus is gonna virus and no government can stop it.

Americans are overwhelmingly wearing masks.

Funny how some people pick and choose which CDC recommendations and facts they’ll pay attention to, almost like they have an agenda.

Fascinating.

Masks are a miracle.

THAT’S our favorite.

If masks really worked this data would look WAY different.

Don’cha think?

