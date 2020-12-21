https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/21/dr-deborah-birx-says-her-holiday-travel-was-ok-because-she-didnt-actually-celebrate-thanksgiving/

As Twitchy reported Sunday night, the Associated Press revealed that Dr. Deborah Birx traveled to a vacation property in Delaware over Thanksgiving despite pleas to avoid travel and limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” On Monday night, she released a statement to get herself off the hook; you see, she wasn’t celebrating Thanksgiving, which would normally involve up to 40 people, but instead preparing a property for sale.

Dr. Deborah Birx says she did not violate COVID recommendations – saying she traveled to Delaware with members of her family she lives with. Statement is from her. pic.twitter.com/ZPMvEQN4Dq — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) December 22, 2020

See, “My trip to Delaware after the Thanksgiving holiday solely focused on preparing the property for a potential sale.” And who’d want to miss out on sales over the holiday weekend? Plus, she’s the sole caregiver for her parents and they are “supporting and providing for each other during this difficult time.” We’re sure she and her family will be glad to have those $600 stimulus checks to fix up the vacation house.

ahh yes, i clearly remember her statement being “don’t travel over the holidays unless it’s to winterize your house for a future sale. then you can go anywhere you want” — J. (@artisavandelay) December 22, 2020

I wish she would be brave enough to say, “I understood the risk and I determined that how I spent my time with my family was a decision that I made knowing the survival rate and that wearing a mask works. We all should be allowed to make personal risk assessments in our lives.” — quarantine cook (@title9111) December 22, 2020

Optics — David Lewis (@DavidLewisTN) December 22, 2020

The point is, she is not afraid. — Paul Macolino (@paschoolinsure) December 22, 2020

If it requires this many words to say she stayed home and away from family like she told every American to, than she’s lying — a newsman (@a_newsman) December 22, 2020

She said DON’T travel from what i remember. Selling a beach house doesn’t sound like an emergency to me. — Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) December 22, 2020

If she felt the need to release a statement, then she’s totally lying. — Stuart “WEAR A MASK” Harrison 👀 (@TheRealStuart_) December 22, 2020

She wants everyone to believe she needed to drag the whole family to help winterize the house when there are numerous companies in the Fenwick Island area that specialize in winterizing houses.

Do as I say not as I do has been the theme for 10 months w/ experts & leaders — MikeStabinski (@StabinskiMike) December 22, 2020

@realDrBirx would have been better to apologize for her lapse in judgment rather than put out this unbelievable statement. Winterizing a beach house in Fenwick Island means shutting off the water to the outside shower and turning down the water heater- a 5 minute job. — ChloeM (@ChloeWEARMASK) December 22, 2020

What a crock of shit . Couldnt come up with something better than that ? How many people does she need to help sell a house ? — Tim Schroeder 🇺🇸 (@tschro93) December 22, 2020

Translation. Housing market is collapsing in 2021. You peasants have no power. Obey the Chinese medical technocracy. Stop criticizing the party. — Colby (@colby12088) December 22, 2020

Related:

ANOTHER ONE: Dr. Birx gets BUSTED not obeying Covid-19 travel guidelines https://t.co/wUBURngAx6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 21, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

