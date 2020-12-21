https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/21/dr-deborah-birx-says-her-holiday-travel-was-ok-because-she-didnt-actually-celebrate-thanksgiving/

As Twitchy reported Sunday night, the Associated Press revealed that Dr. Deborah Birx traveled to a vacation property in Delaware over Thanksgiving despite pleas to avoid travel and limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” On Monday night, she released a statement to get herself off the hook; you see, she wasn’t celebrating Thanksgiving, which would normally involve up to 40 people, but instead preparing a property for sale.

See, “My trip to Delaware after the Thanksgiving holiday solely focused on preparing the property for a potential sale.” And who’d want to miss out on sales over the holiday weekend? Plus, she’s the sole caregiver for her parents and they are “supporting and providing for each other during this difficult time.” We’re sure she and her family will be glad to have those $600 stimulus checks to fix up the vacation house.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...