Over the weekend, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio received the COVID19 vaccine:

I know I looked away from the needle And yes, I know I need a tan But I am so confident that the #Covid19 vaccine is safe & effective that I decided to take it myself pic.twitter.com/TQbog6fu7i — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2020

Thus far, we haven’t heard any news of him having an adverse reaction.

But that doesn’t mean for a second that George Takei is giving up hope:

There are very, very few instances of known allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, but Marco Rubio has always thought of himself as one in a million so there’s still hope. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 20, 2020

The healing is going really well right now https://t.co/VdgbZ8NAVf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 21, 2020

Can you taste the unity? https://t.co/XAw4r04hj6 — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) December 21, 2020

Gotta love that unity and healing👍 — Joellen 🇺🇸 (@JoellenE12) December 21, 2020

George thinks he’s one of the good guys. — Scott E. B, Phetasy Doctorate (PhD) (@ScottishDuke) December 21, 2020

Ha ha, you think you’re one of the good guys — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 21, 2020

hahaha wouldn’t it be hilarious if a person I don’t like dies from the covid vaccine hahaha this is funny content. https://t.co/2xYgtIzbFo — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 21, 2020

Dude WTF — The Right Honourable Kathryn, BA, MA, FU (@katearthsis) December 21, 2020

bad look bro. Just on principle. pic.twitter.com/ruB4VvNotn — AerynD Ravanna (@AerynDavies) December 21, 2020

Uncalled for. — Lee Winbush (@LeeWinbush) December 21, 2020

Your hate is disgusting. — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) December 21, 2020

This is psychotic. We want everyone to take this vaccine and be in good health, especially those who are setting the right example by getting it. That includes @marcorubio. Seriously, seek help because this is not a normal reaction to seeing someone get a vaccine. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 21, 2020

I truly cannot imagine feeling like this about AOC or anyone else. May we all be vaccinated and in good health ptu ptu ptu! https://t.co/fula9WGWKs — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 21, 2020

Deranged for many reasons — for reasons of basic morality, in that we shouldn’t wish harm on anyone just because they are our political foes, and for reasons of practicality, in that we shouldn’t hope for side effects in a life-saving vaccine that could put an end to a pandemic. https://t.co/uvTKE29zpx — Jerry Christmas, B.A. (@JerryDunleavy) December 21, 2020

The left like calling the right Nazis, but wishing death on people who politically disagree with you seems much more mainstream on the left. Doesn’t that seem more Nazi-like? Or am I wrong and the Nazis just weren’t as sure they were right on everything as the American left? https://t.co/qqoKpkHrGc — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) December 21, 2020

You can strongly disagree with someones policies without wishing them a painful death. It’s actually even more effective in convincing the world that your argument is stronger. It’s sad that this has to be said periodically on Twitter, but here we are nevertheless. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 21, 2020

That’s vile, George. Be ashamed. — Dr. Phineas Fahrquar, BfD. (@irishspy) December 21, 2020

Gross sir. Be a better person — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) December 21, 2020

You’re an awful person. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 21, 2020

