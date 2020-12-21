https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/21/dude-wtf-george-takeis-reaction-to-marco-rubio-getting-the-covid19-vaccine-is-actually-deranged-for-many-reasons/

Over the weekend, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio received the COVID19 vaccine:

Thus far, we haven’t heard any news of him having an adverse reaction.

But that doesn’t mean for a second that George Takei is giving up hope:

Get it? Get it?

George’s cup runneth over.

Just the sort of quality content we’ve come to expect from George Takei.

But then he wouldn’t be George Takei, would he?

