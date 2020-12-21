https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/editors-note-its-always-fun-to-get-a-public-assassination-threat-from-a-reader/

As I’ve said from time to time over the past 42 months of running this site, you folks have no idea the types of comments that go unpublished at Citizen Free Press. I thought you might enjoy this little doozey, just left at CFP, put into moderation automatically by the F bomb, so I saw it and it never went live on the site.

Pro Tip — Stop talking about assassinations and car bombs.

Let’s be nice to one another here.

And try to keep my name off any assassination lists.

Thanks, the mgmt.

Here’s the text of the comment:

IDIOT!!! They WANT you to use your guns! You’re playing into their game. THAT would give them ALL the reason they need to take everyone’s guns! They are waiting for ANY excuse to revoke the second amendment! Take a lesson from the IRISH IRA! Car BOMB these fuc**!!!! Leftist Judges and politicians first! THEY need to fear “the People”, because right now they think of us as the Sheeple”…. BOMB the MSM and their pukes. BOMB and Assassinate them all in stealth, and let the fear and get chill their bones. They need to NOT know what is happening…. but when they have fear… they will yellow belly turn… HEY COMMIE EDITOR KANE… YOU’RE ON our LIST!!!