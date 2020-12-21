https://www.dailywire.com/news/elliot-page-formerly-ellen-thanks-fans-after-coming-out-as-transgender

After coming out as transgender, Elliot Page (formerly actress Ellen Page who now identifies as non-binary) publicly thanked the fans for their support.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Page said that fan support during this time has been “the greatest gift.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other,” Page wrote in the post before asking people to support @transant and @translifeline.

Fans on Page’s Instagram expressed an outpouring of support.

“You rule so hard. Happy Holidays bud,” responded one fan.

“You’re looking awesome dude,” responded another fan.

“Why is he so f***ing hot,” responded another.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Page came out as transgender and non-binary earlier this month, roughly six years after coming out as a lesbian.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page openly worried about the dangers of coming out as trans.

“The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women,” Page asserted.

Page then called out the “the political leaders” who “want to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist.”

“[Y]ou have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hiring people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks,” Page wrote.

Page has been an LGBT activist for several years now and has specifically targetted religious conservatives as hateful bigots. In 2019, for instance, Page appeared on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to claim that Vice President Mike Pence was responsible for hate crimes committed against gay and trans people, citing the Jussie Smollett hoax as evidence.

“[Pence] has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana,” Page said, “and I think the thing we need to know and I hope my show ‘Gaycation’ did this in terms of connecting the dots in terms of what happened the other day to Jussie. I don’t know him personally, I send all of my love.”

“Connect the dots. This is what happens. If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen?” she added.

